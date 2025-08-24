Kishan slams Cong’s ‘Vote chori’ campaign

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, made a series of pointed remarks during an informal media interaction on Saturday, addressing national political developments, electoral dynamics, and governance issues.

Mounting a criticism against the Congress ‘Vote Chori’ campaign, he asserted that the BJP-led NDA is gaining strong momentum in the Bihar elections, while accusing the Congress party of lacking direction and clarity.

“The Congress currently has no agenda. Even their own leaders don’t seem to understand the purpose behind Rahul Gandhi’s padayatra,” Reddy said. He criticised Gandhi’s comments on voter registration and alleged double voting, stating that such issues are addressed through proper verification and removal of duplicate entries. “In Hyderabad, too, many people have two votes. If SIR is done, there might be three to four lakh votes go,” he added, dismissing the claims as exaggerated.

Reddy also defended the BJP-led government’s proposed anti-corruption legislation, which mandates resignation from public office if an individual faces cases under sections attracting a sentence of more than five years, and is kept in custody for more than 30 days, regardless of political affiliation.

“If Ambedkar had known that a person sentenced for serious corruption would run the government even while in jail, he would have included this provision in the Constitution,” Reddy said. He emphasized that only those fearful of exposure are opposing the bill, which aims to uphold integrity in public service. In fact, it is the BJP governments in 20 states that need to worry.

However, it is the Congress ruling in three states, and their fate hangs in the balance. He dismissed the argument that the centre might use the new act for political vendetta, he pointed out, “they are in power in three states. It was the state police, which are under their supervision who act under the law.

Ultimately, it is the courts which acts based on the mertits of the case.” Further, if one individual faces charges, there might be many good people from the same party who would replace them, and it would not destabilise governments. The act proposed is to bring accountability, he noted.

Turning to state-level issues, Reddy alleged misuse of power in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. He cited multiple television debates where retired engineers pointed out structural flaws in the dam’s construction. “Dam safety officials will highlight technical defects, but not corruption. When Congress was in opposition, they demanded a CBI probe. Now they’ve changed their stance,” he said.

Reddy also commented on the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election, claiming that internal arrangements are being made to influence the outcome. He predicted that if elections were held today in the three Congress-ruled states, the party would face defeat.