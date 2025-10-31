Kishan slams Majlis leaders for backing cow smugglers

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy launched a scathing attack on the Telangana government and Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) leadership during a press conference at the BJP state office, following the shocking incident in Ghatkesar where cow protection activist Prashant Kumar (Sonu Singh) was shot by MIM leader Ibrahim Qureshi.

Calling the attack “a direct assault on lawful cow protection efforts,” Reddy condemned the shooting and revealed that BJP leaders had ensured medical attention for the injured activist. The Rachakonda Police Commissioner confirmed that three individuals were arrested, while one remains absconding.

Reddy accused the Telangana police of failing in their duty to curb illegal cow trafficking, alleging that cow protection volunteers are being harassed and falsely implicated while the real offenders operate with impunity. “Police have become puppets of the mafia,” he said, blaming political pressure from MIM leaders for obstructing enforcement.

He alleged that Ibrahim Qureshi, who has multiple criminal cases across Telangana and Chhattisgarh, is being shielded by MIM leaders and even received a hero’s welcome at Hyderabad airport after his release. Reddy claimed Qureshi has close ties with Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and is central to a vast cow smuggling network. The minister further alleged that a special cell exists within the MIM office to facilitate the release of vehicles seized during cow smuggling operations. He named Bahadurpura MLA Mohammad Mubeen and Rasulpura Corporator Mohammad Khader as frequent visitors to police stations, allegedly pressuring officials to release impounded vehicles.

Reddy said cattle are being trafficked nightly from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, often drugged and transported illegally. He demanded an immediate ban on slaughterhouses operating in New Boiguda and Golnaka, and criticized the state government for ignoring central laws on cow protection. He also implicated Congress and BRS leaders in the slaughterhouse nexus, alleging that former Waqf Board and Haj Committee Chairman Mohammad Salim amassed wealth through slaughterhouse irregularities during the BRS regime. Salim is currently campaigning for BRS in Jubilee Hills.

“The Majlis Party is acting as an extra-constitutional force,” Reddy declared, accusing Congress and BRS of blindly following MIM directives. He likened the party’s influence to the legacy of the Razakars, claiming it is now “playing with Hindu sentiments.”

Reddy concluded by demanding transparency on the 39 illegal slaughterhouses he had flagged in letters to the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary, urging immediate action and accountability.