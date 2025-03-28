Kishan urges CM to stop auction of 400-acre Kancha Gachibowli land

New Delhi: Union Minister for Coal & Mines G Kishan Reddy has written a letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urging an immediate halt to the proposed auction of 400 acres of government land in Kancha Gachibowli, Serilingampally mandal, Ranga Reddy District.

The Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) has plans to auction the land to raise financial resources.

In his letter, Kishan Reddy reminded the Chief Minister of his earlier stance against selling government lands, citing his past statement: “Let us not sell government lands for our luxuries; if we sell them, there will be no land left in the future to build public hospitals, schools, or even cremation grounds.”

The land in question is home to over 734 plant species and 220 bird species, including peacocks, migratory birds, spotted deer, four-horned antelopes, wild boars, pythons, and the endangered Indian Star Tortoise.

The area also features unique natural rock formations such as mushroom rocks, making it an ecologically significant zone.

Kishan Reddy warned that replacing this dense greenery with concrete structures would severely harm biodiversity, deplete groundwater resources, and negatively impact Hyderabad’s environment. He emphasized that the Indian Star Tortoise is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and international conservation agreements, legally safeguarding its habitat.

Citing Hyderabad’s rapid urbanization, the Union minister highlighted that areas like Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, and Hitech City were once lush forests but have now turned into concrete jungles. He called for the 400-acre land, along with an adjoining 800 acres, to be declared a National Biodiversity Park to preserve its rich flora and fauna.

Expressing concerns over the shrinking green cover in Hyderabad, Reddy stressed the importance of protecting open spaces, playgrounds, and eco-zones. He urged the Telangana government to uphold its commitment to environmental conservation and immediately cancel the proposed land auction in the interest of public welfare and future generations.