Know Your MLA: A beacon of hope and progress

Mahabubnagar: In a remarkable shift from a promising medical career to a life of public service, Chittem Parnika Reddy has made her mark in the Telangana Assembly, representing Narayanpet as a first-time MLA. Hailing from a political family, her transition from MBBS to MLA underscores her deep-rooted commitment to serving the people, a trait inherited from her lineage.

Born in 1993, Parnika Reddy contested the recent Assembly elections on a Congress party ticket and secured a comfortable victory with a majority of 7,951 votes, defeating BRS candidate and former Narayanpet MLA, Rajender Reddy. Notably, Parnika is among the 15 doctors who have been elected to the Telangana Assembly, reflecting a trend of professionals entering politics.

Parnika's political lineage is significant. Her grandfather, Chittem Narsi Reddy, was an MLA from the Makthal constituency until he was tragically killed in a Naxalite attack on Independence Day in 2005. Her father, Venkateshwar Reddy, also perished in the same attack. Parnika is the niece of DK Aruna, a BJP Member of Parliament from Mahabubnagar, and her uncle, C Ram Mohan Reddy, contested on a BRS ticket from the Makthal constituency but lost to the Congress candidate.

Despite her medical background, having completed her MBBS and currently pursuing her specialisation, Parnika Reddy's dedication to public service has been unwavering. Following her electoral victory, she quickly met with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to propose various development and welfare programmes for Narayanpet. Among her major proposals are the Kodangal Lift Irrigation project, the establishment of an engineering college, a medical college, a veterinary college, and other development works worth Rs 4,000 crore within just six months.

Parnika Reddy's commitment to the development and upliftment of Narayanpet is evident in her proactive engagement with the government. She is actively participating in and leading initiatives aimed at transforming the constituency. Her focus on infrastructure, education, and welfare programmes highlights her dedication to improving the lives of her constituents.

As Parnika Reddy steps into the Assembly, she brings with her a blend of professional expertise and a strong political heritage.

Her journey from a doctor to an MLA is a testament to her unwavering commitment to serving the people of Narayanpet, making her a beacon of hope and progress for the region.