Know Your MLA: A journey from sarpanch to MLA

Alair: Beerla Ilaiah, born on June 6, 1975, has emerged as a key political figure in the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, securing a decisive victory in the 2023 Telangana Legislative Assembly elections. Representing the Indian National Congress, Ilaiah triumphed in the Alair constituency by defeating Gongidi Sunitha of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) with a significant margin of 49,636 votes, amassing a total of 122,140 votes.

Ilaiah hails from Saidapur village in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. He is the son of Beerla Somajaru and Beerla Buchamma. He completed his schooling at Zilla Parishad High School in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri in 1991 and graduated with a B.A. from Sri Laxmi Narasimha Degree College in 2000. His political journey began as a student when he joined the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress party, at SLNS Degree College. His early career saw him elected as the sarpanch of Saidapur in 2006, and by 2008, he became the mandal president of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri. Ilaiah later took on the role of in-charge for the Alair Assembly constituency for Congress. In 2023, Ilaiah made his debut as an MLA, winning from Alair. Serving as a Government Whip in Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's team, he has been actively involved in advancing the development of the Alair constituency, focusing on agriculture, tourism, and education sectors. Ilaiah, a member of the Golla-Kurma community, is also anticipated to receive a cabinet berth in the upcoming expansion.

Beerla Ilaiah’s dedication to his constituency, philanthropic activities and his significant victory mark him as a prominent leader in the erstwhile Nalgonda district’s political landscape.