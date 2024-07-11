Know Your MLA: A political stalwart of Telangana

Suryapet: Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy, often referred to by his initials, GJR, has carved a niche for himself in Telangana's political landscape. Born on July 18, 1965, in Nagaram Village, Arvapally mandal, Suryapet district to Ramachandra Reddy and Savithri, GJR’s journey from a student leader to a seasoned politician is both inspiring and impactful.

GJR completed his Bachelor of Arts from Sri Venkateshwara Degree College, Suryapet (Osmania University) in 1985, followed by a Bachelor of Law from Siddartha Law College, Vijayawada (Nagarjuna University). His early years were marked by activism and leadership, laying the groundwork for his future political career. As a practicing lawyer in Nalgonda district court, he also served as the BAR Association president, further establishing his prominence in the legal field.

In 2001, GJR joined the Telangana movement and played a pivotal role in the formation of the state, standing as one of the close aides of K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR). His commitment to the cause and strategic acumen were instrumental in the realisation of Telangana as a separate state.

GJR’s electoral journey began with his candidacy from the Huzurnagar constituency in 2009. Although he didn’t win, his political career gained momentum in the 2014 general elections when he contested from the Suryapet

Assembly constituency and emerged victorious. He successfully retained his seat in the 2018 Telangana assembly elections, showcasing his consistent popularity and effectiveness as a leader. In 2023, he was elected for the third consecutive time, marking a significant milestone in his political journey.

As a disciple of KCR, GJR’s contributions were recognised with a ministerial berth in the BRS-led government. During his ten-year tenure as a minister, he served in key portfolios, including Education and Energy, making substantial contributions to the state’s development. His efforts were particularly notable in strengthening the BRS in the erstwhile Nalgonda district, ensuring the party’s victory in multiple elections between 2014 and 2023.

One of GJR’s significant achievements was the elevation of Suryapet to district status. Under his leadership, Suryapet witnessed rapid growth across various sectors, setting a benchmark for development. His commitment to his constituency and his philanthropic activities have endeared him to the people, enabling him to overcome the Congress wave in the erstwhile Nalgonda district during the 2023 elections. His victory in these elections set a new record in the political history of Suryapet, making him a ‘hat-trick MLA’.

Jagadish Reddy’s political journey is a testament to his dedication, strategic vision and unwavering commitment to the development of Telangana.

His efforts in transforming Suryapet into an exemplary constituency and his role in the BRS’ success have cemented his legacy as a prominent political leader in Telangana. As he continues to serve the people of Suryapet and contribute to the State’s progress, Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy remains a significant figure in Telangana’s political narrative.