Know Your MLA: Fulfilling his father’s long-cherished dream

Gadwal: In a historic landslide victory, the Indian National Congress (INC) has reasserted its dominance in the Telangana assembly elections. Amidst this wave of success, a new face has emerged victorious in the Nagarkurnool constituency – Dr Kuchakulla Rajesh Reddy. At the age of 50, Rajesh Reddy’s win is not just a personal triumph but a fulfillment of a dream nurtured by his father for over two and a half decades.

Early life and education

Born to the senior leader and MLC Kuchakulla Damodar Reddy, Rajesh Reddy was no stranger to the world of politics.

Despite his family’s political background, Rajesh Reddy chose a path dedicated to healthcare and education. He is a highly qualified dental surgeon, holding a Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) degree from the prestigious Bapuji Dental College under Rajiv Gandhi University in Karnataka.

Political journey

The recent elections marked Rajesh Reddy’s first foray into electoral politics. Despite being a newcomer, he demonstrated remarkable political acumen and a strong connection with the people of Nagarkurnool. His victory was hard-fought, securing 87,161 votes and defeating his nearest rival, Marri Janardhan Reddy, by a margin of 5,371 votes.

Fulfilling a legacy

Rajesh Reddy’s win is particularly poignant as it represents the realisation of his father’s long-held ambition. Kuchakulla Damodar Reddy had contested as an MLA five times but never secured a victory. Rajesh Reddy’s success, therefore, is a testament to both his own perseverance and the enduring legacy of his father’s dedication to public service.

Vision for Nagarkurnool

Entering the Legislative Assembly for the first time, Rajesh Reddy brings with him a vision of comprehensive development for Nagarkurnool. His background in healthcare suggests a potential focus on improving medical facilities and services in the constituency. Moreover, his campaign emphasised the importance of education, infrastructure, and rural development, aligning with the broader goals of the Congress party’s agenda.

Dr Kuchakulla Rajesh Reddy’s victory is a significant chapter in the political narrative of Nagarkurnool. As he steps into his role as an MLA, the people of Nagarkurnool look forward to a future of growth and progress under his leadership. With a blend of youthful energy and a legacy of public service, Rajesh Reddy is poised to make a substantial impact in Telangana’s political landscape.