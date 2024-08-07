Know Your MLA: Naini’s loyalty pays off

Warangal: Loyalty is a rare commodity in today’s world, especially in politics. 55-year-old Naini Rajender Reddy is one such politician who from his student days believed in the Congress, notwithstanding the injustice done to him in his pursuit to become a Member of the Legislative Assembly. For various reasons, he was denied a ticket in the 11th hour, but Naini took it in his stride and remained loyal without the slightest murmur of dissent. His loyalty, which spanned nearly four decades, finally paid off in 2023 when he got elected from the Warangal West constituency.

Although his family roots belong to Matedu village in Palakurthi constituency in the erstwhile Warangal district, Naini was born and raised in Hanumakonda. An individual to the core, Naini measured his political career cautiously. Beginning with the NSUI, he worked hard to get elevated to the Warangal DCC president. In difficult times, he took over as DCC chief following the resignation of Donthi Madhava Reddy (Narsampet MLA) ahead of the 2014 general elections. He continues to hold the post even today.

During his stint as the DCC chief, Naini faced a tempest of a situation facing several cases; however, he stood his ground firmly in the adversity.

“When the BRS was in power, there were many cases foisted against me including the murder of Corporator Anisetty Murali. But I came out unscathed,” Naini told The Hans India. He said that his focus is on speeding up several developmental works – roads, junctions, construction of a bus station at Kazipet and Mada streets at the historical Bhadrakali temple, improving the underground drainage system, etc.