Kodad: Uttam questions meagre government aid to people suffering in lockdown

Kodad (Suryapet): PCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday stated that the measures taken by the State and Central government not enough to fulfill the needs of the people facing trouble in the lockdown for more than one month.

Uttam Kumar Reddy questioned both the governments about meager financial aid of Rs 1,500 to the poor families for ongoing lock down period for the last 40 days.

Speaking to media persons at Kodad, he said the government ignored the Congress' suggestion of Rs 5,000 aid to poor families to fulfill their basic needs during lockdown period.

He demanded the State government to supply fine rice to the poor and added that the Central government failed to provide one kg tur dal to each poor family.

He advised the state government to make basic amenities at all paddy procurement centres in the state.

Earlier, he distributed 60 quintals of rice and 20 quintals of vegetables to workers of unorganized sector on the occasion of INTUC Foundation Day.

He also distributed essential commodities to 200 poor families at Komatikunta village of Palaeedu mandal in Huzurnagar constituency.