Kodair KGBV SO suspended for giving blood bath to CM KCR's portrait

Nagarkurnool: District Education Officer (DEO) Govind Rajulu issued order to suspend Gunti Gopilatha, Special Officer (SO) working at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Kodair mandal in the district, for giving blood bath to the portrait of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and for participating in an agitation against the government.

Earlier, the KGBV Special Officer along with the staff staged an agitation against the State government and demanded basic pay scale to all the teachers and staff working in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya.

The DEO came to know about the agitation and the incident of giving blood bath to KCR's portrait and rushed to the KGBV at Kodair. After enquiring about the incident, he immediately issued suspension orders against the SO for violating the government norms and service rules.

The DEO said that every person has the right to agitate and demand their rights, however employees working in government institutions, particularly educational sector have certain limitations.

"The SO of Kodair KGBV has violated discipline and service rules of the government and crossed her limit by resorting to such an act of giving blood bath to the CM's portrait. In view of this, we issued orders suspending the SO," he informed.