Komatireddy Venkat Reddy seeks CWC member post, AICC not yet responded

Telangana Congress MP Komatireddy Venkatreddy met Sonia Gandhi and is said to have asked to be appointed as CWC member. However the AICC has not yet given any such indication to him.



The TPCC president A Revanth Reddy had recommended two names, K Jana Reddy and Seetakka.



Meanwhile there were speculations that Komatireddy was quitting party. But Komatireddy denied it.

Following the reports that he will quit Congress , Telangana Congress leader and MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy made it clear that he will not leave Congress. Speaking newsmen in Delhi, he said that he is expecting some big post but not quitting the Congress. He strongly condemned the TV reports and baseless. The reports created unrest among the cadre.