Komatireddy Venkatreddy meets Digvijay Singh, says he briefed developments in party

Congress Bhuvanagiri MP Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy said that he explained to Digvijay the developments taking place in the state Congress party for the past 20 months. On Wednesday night, he went to the hotel where Digvijay was staying and met. Later he spoke to the media.



He said that he told Digvijay about the condition of the Congress in the state. He said that they talked about all the things, which could not be revealed. Stating that he has given some suggestions for the development of the party, Komatireddy said that he had met much earlier ashe could not come to Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday.

Digvijay said that politics is not something that is discussed in a hotel, but that he talks about it in the party office. He said that there are no differences in the party and all are Congress members.