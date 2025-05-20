Konda Devaiah calls for unity of Kapus

Karimnagar: State Munnur Kapu Sangam president Konda Devaiah Patel and State Working president Challa Harishankar Patel said that unity is the weapon for the achievement of social, economic and political rights of Munnur Kapus.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, they said that all Munnur Kapus across the State need to work hard to achieve the Patel gazette. The leaders expressed their concern that the under-registration of the Munnur Kapus in the census due to the addition of the words Rao and Reddy to their names is a serious injustice and is becoming an obstacle to the exercise of rights.

He urged public representatives like Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar and MLA Gangula Kamalakar to take initiative on this issue and take steps to convince the Centre. Along with the gazette, they have placed various demands before the government, such as two acres of land for community buildings in district centres, establishment of hostels for students, and representation at the corporation level.

The government should provide all rights to the Munnur Kapus in accordance with the population ratio. Konda Devaiah said that governments will recognise their collective power only if the Munnur Kapus are united as one caste and one community.