Konda Surekha directs officials to focus on eco-tourism devpt in a scientific manner

Hyderabad: Forest Minister Konda Surekha on Friday asked officials to focus on eco-tourism development in a scientific manner across key destinations like Mannanur, Maddimadugu, Somashila, Domalapenta, and Akkamahadevi caves.
She conducted a comprehensive review meeting on eco-tourism and forest protection strategies with officials from the Forest and allied departments. The discussions centred on sustainable development of eco-tourism in the Amrabad and Kawal tiger reserves and other key forest regions. She emphasised the importance of striking a balance between tourism development and forest conservation.
She highlighted the need for a scientific and sustainable approach to eco-tourism, focusing on locations like Mannanur, Maddimadugu, Somashila, Domalapenta, and Akkamahadevi caves.
The Telangana Forest Development Corporation is spearheading efforts to improve eco-tourism facilities, including improvising the forest guest house in Amrabad and other areas, launching a pilot eco-tourist project within the next few weeks, utilising safari services in Amrabad, trekking activities, caravan camping, and boating facilities at Somashila. The department and TGFDC have identified 18 potential eco-tourism circuits across the State for phased development.
Surekha proposed the integration of eco-friendly infrastructure, such as sustainable lodging, renewable energy systems, and green transportation, ensuring strict adherence to forest and wildlife protection laws.
She stressed that eco-tourism policies must prioritise forest conservation while providing enriching experiences for visitors.
The minister highlighted the necessity of involving local communities in eco-tourism initiatives to ensure equitable economic and social benefits. "Empowering local communities and generating public awareness is the key to fostering responsibility towards forest preservation and biodiversity conservation," she said.