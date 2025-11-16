Konda Surekha inspects brass grills for Medaram jatara

Hyderabad/ Hanumakonda: “The legendary struggle and historical legacy of Sammakka and Saralamma is gaining global recognition,” said Minister for Endowments, Forest and Environment Konda Surekha. On Saturday, the minister reviewed preparations for the upcoming Medaram Jatara at the Secretariat in Hyderabad. She interacted with the temple construction authorities to understand the ongoing works.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the Sammakka-Saralamma Medaram Jatara—considered the symbol of Telangana’s self-respect—has now become a major global spiritual destination. She added that lakhs of devotees visit Medaram seeking blessings, fulfilling vows, and experiencing spiritual elevation. In view of the massive footfall, she instructed officials to install high-quality brass grills to ensure smooth and safe movement of devotees.

Surekha said that, as per the vision of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, large-scale permanent developmental works are being taken up in Medaram.

Temple construction organisers brought the brass grills to the Secretariat to present them to the Minister and explained their utility to the media. They stated that the grills are being made with durability in mind, designed to last for nearly 200 years. These grills will be installed around the Sammakka, Saralamma, and Jampanna Vagu altars, firmly fixed by anchoring them nearly six meters deep into the granite foundation.

The Minister appreciated the brass grill manufacturers for their efforts. She made it clear that there should be no compromise in the arrangements.

“The government is prioritising the Medaram Jatara works and will focus on improving crowd management and ensuring safety standards for devotees,” she said and directed officials to complete all arrangements in line with safety guidelines. She stated that the government is moving forward with a meticulous plan, already being implemented three months ahead of the Jatara.