Mumbai Marathon 2026 to feature record 69,100 participants

More than 69,000 runners have confirmed their participation in the Mumbai Marathon 2026, underlining the event’s status as Asia’s most impactful participative sporting movement.

The 21st edition of the race, promoted by Procam International, will be held on January 18, 2026.

A World Athletics Gold Label Race, the Mumbai Marathon will feature a record 69,100 participants, including over 65,400 runners on ground and more than 3,700 taking part in the virtual run. Over the last two decades, the marathon has played a pioneering role in shaping participative sport in India and continues to celebrate the power of running to unite communities across the city and the country.

The sustained growth of the event is reflected in multiple milestones this year. As many as 14,059 runners will attempt the full marathon distance for the first time, while participation has also increased significantly in the Half Marathon and Open 10K categories.

Organisers have noted a steady rise in women participants, an increase in timed runners and greater involvement of diverse communities through the Dream Run.

The marathon’s impact extends well beyond sport. In 2025, the Tata Mumbai Marathon generated a socio-economic contribution of Rs 530.59 crore, reinforcing its role as a major economic driver for the city.

The event benefits sectors such as aviation, hospitality and local businesses, while drawing participants from across India and abroad.

Rajesh Aggarwal, Chief Secretary of the Government of Maharashtra, said, “The Tata Mumbai Marathon has, over the last two decades, positively impacted both the physical health of people and the economic health of the city. Beyond the runners, it benefits airlines, hotels, and local vendors, making it a strong economic driver.

"The event brings Mumbai together, welcoming participants from across India and the world as Mumbaikars for a few days. The Maharashtra Government and police stand firmly behind the event to ensure safety, smooth operations, and an enjoyable experience for all.” he said.

Adrian Terron, Head of Corporate Brand and Marketing, said the 2026 edition reaffirms the marathon’s commitment to celebrating perseverance, unity and wellness. “As we usher in the 2026 running season, we reaffirm our commitment to celebrating the indomitable spirit of runners and the vibrant community that supports them. The Tata Mumbai Marathon has evolved into a hallmark of perseverance, unity, and wellness; values that resonate deeply with our city and our nation," he said