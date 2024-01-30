Live
Just In
Konda Surekha makes surprise visit to state pollution control board office
Hyderabad: Minister for Forests and Environment Konda Surekha paid a surprise visit to the office of Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) at Sanath Nagar here on Monday.
On the occasion, the Minister inspected every section of the office and enquired about the details of authorities.
She has examined the attendance register book with the details recorded in the biometric, how many people are working in the office and who are on leave.
The Minister warned the officers and staff that strict action will be taken against those who do not come to the office on time.
Later, Konda Surekha inquired about the progress of the research and measures being taken by the Pollution Control Board for the prevention and control of pollution.
The officials were directed to ensure that they should not neglect their responsibilities and carry out their duties efficiently and implement all guidelines prescribed by the State government for controlling pollution in Telangana.