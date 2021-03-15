Konda Vishweshwar Reddy quits Congress, likely to join BJP

In a major setback to Congress party, Congress leader Konda Vishweshwar Reddy resigned to the party and is likely to join BJP. It is learned that Konda Vishweshwar Reddy has already notified it to his supporters.

Reddy asserted that he was awaiting the completion of MLC election in the state so as not to cause damage to Chinna Reddy who contested in the election from Congress party. It is said that BJP has been in touch with Vishweshwar Reddy for a long time.

Vishweshwar Reddy joined in TRS in 2013 during the Telangana movement and won the Member of Parliament seat from Chevella Lok Sabha constituency in 2014 General Elections by over a margin of 75,000 votes. Later, he shifted his loyalties to Congress during the assembly elections in 2018.

In 2019, he took part in the Lok Sabha elections from Congress and was defeated.