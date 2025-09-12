Kota Neelima refutes EC, BJP charges over dual voter cards

Hyderabad: PCC vice president and Sanathnagar Constituency Congress in-charge Kota Neelima strongly condemned the allegations made by the Election Commission of India and BJP that she holds two voter ID cards.

She clarified that she had submitted Form 6 in 2017 for change of address and also received an acknowledgment. “The process of address change is entirely under the purview of the Election Commission. It is the Commission that failed to act on my application. How can we be held responsible for their negligence?” she questioned.

Neelima further said she would consult legal experts over the notices issued and the unauthorized public disclosure of her personal details, and pursue the matter legally. The wife of AICC leader Pawan Khera, Kota Neelima strongly countered the BJP’s allegation. She stated that she had applied for a change of address using Form 6 in 2017 but that the ECI failed to act on her application, following her shifting.

Neelima questioned how she could be held responsible for the commission’s negligence. “We will take legal action against the BJP IT cell that is blaming us. Rahul Gandhi is fighting against vote theft with all the evidence, hence they are indulging in vendetta politics against Congress leaders. BJP is trying to jeopardise the ongoing ‘vote chori’ campaign by targeting us. Even if they blame us, Congress’ fight against vote theft will not stop,” she asserted.