Kothagudem: 3,500 flood victims shifted to rehabilitation shelters

Kothagudem: Nearly 3,500 flood victims were shifted to rehabilitation centres in Bhadrachalam, Burgumpahad, Aswapuram, Manuguru and Pinapaka mandals, informed Kothagudem District Collector Dr MV Reddy. He inspected rehabilitation centres in the temple town pf Bhadrachalam on Monday and checked the facilities in the shelters and interacted with the flood victims.



After learning from the victims about food supply, the Collector chided the officials concerned for not providing lunch to the victims even after 2 pm.

Later he visited flood-affected areas in the temple town and appealed to the people not to get panic as the government is taking all measures. He also visited villages under Dummugudem mandal and observed flood situation.

Later speaking with the media, Collector Dr MV Reddy informed that nearly 2,000 victims will be shifted to the rehabilitation centres on Monday evening in Manuguru, Bhadrachalam and Aswapuram mandals. He directed the officials to provide all facilities at the centres and not to neglect their duties. As per CWC (Central Water Commission) officer, flood flow is increasing slowly in Bhadrachalam and it will reach 62 feet by Tuesday morning, he informed. A special officer was appointed for monitoring the activities in the rehabilitation centres in the district. Officers of power and panchayat raj departments to provide electricity and sanitation works at all centres without fail.

ZP Chief Executive Officer Purushotham, District Panchayat Officer Ramakanth, Revenue Divisional Officer Swarna Latha, Special Officer Bhadrachalam mandal Vijeth, Tahsildar Nageswara Rao and others were present along with the Collector.