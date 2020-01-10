Kothagudem: 45 lakh worth Ganja seized

Kothagudem: The Burgampahad police have seized nearly 301 kilograms of dry ganja from toy traders at Sarapaka in Burgampahad mandal in Kothagudem district on Thursday.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police KRK Prasad, the accused were identified as Ramu, his wife Bhimila and Ramu's sister-in-law Anampathi, of Bhel Mandir, Khilla Mohalla, Ludhiana in Punjab. They were arrested during a raid at Post Office Centre at Sarapaka. The seized ganja is worth Rs 45.15 lakh in open market. They were smuggling the contraband from Odisha to Punjab via Karimnagar in a lorry. The police also seized 17 bamboo baskets and few toys from the accused. The accused were produced before JFCM Court in Bhadrachalam, the ASI added.

