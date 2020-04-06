Kothagudem: 50% rice distribution through ration shops said Collector MV Reddy

Kothagudem: Bhadradri-Kothagudem District Collector Dr MV Reddy informed that 50 per cent of rice will be distributed through fair price shops across the district.

Speaking with the media here on Sunday, the Collector said the shops of essential commodities will be opened from 6 am to 12 pm only as part of the measurements taken during the lockdown period. He appealed to the people across the district to cooperate with the officials.

All the areas in Kothagudem, where three corona positive cases were traced out, was cleaned and disinfectant was sprayed, he informed.

The Collector said that 10 members, who attended Delhi prayer meeting, were identified and kept under quarantine. Also, 56 persons, who met these 10 persons, were put under home quarantine and under observation. The test results of these ten persons are negative. PPE Kits are available at all the centres in the district.