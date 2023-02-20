Kothagudem: A unique & historic temple

Kothagudem: The Shivalayam at Nelamagili in Manuguru which has shrines of Nelakanteswara Swamy and PatalaLingeswara Swamy is a unique and historically well-known.

It was built in 1162 by the Kakatiya rulers for their God Mahadev. But sadly it was destroyed in an attack by the Delhi Sultans, who deployed elephants to pull the shrine down. The temple remained neglected and buried in soil for 900 years, until a sadhu from Karimnagar with foresight revived it 70 decades back, with two rare Shivalingas of Neelakanteswara Swamy and PatalaLingeswara in the sanctum santorum, for which it has become famous.

When the entire country was under the control of the Delhi Sultans, the Kakatiyas held sway over this region, which became strong due to their devotion to Lord Shiva. It is believed that the Kakatiya kingdom was flush with wealth and good crops thanks to the rulers' devotion to Nilakanteswara.

This is said to have invited the ire of the Muslims rulers, who sought to weaken the kings by attacking the temples of their revered god Shiva.

It got revived after the sadhu visited the nearby Venugopala Swamy temple. In his dream the Lord, it is said, appeared saying the shrine of Neelakanteswara Swamy was lying buried in sand.

Thanks to the efforts of the sadhu and others of his clan, besides the locals, the shrine was unearthed after they took up digging.