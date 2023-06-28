Kothagudem: All arrangements in place to make tribals landlords

Kothagudem: The district administration has made arrangements for the distribution of pattas of around 1,51,195 acres to tribals in the agency.



Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will formally launch podu land patta distribution programme from Asifabad on June 30 and Ministers and MLAs will distribute the pattas in their respective Assembly constituencies across the State on the same day.

In Kothagudem district, the government has identified podu lands in 21 mandals including 313 Gram Panchyats (GP) and 717 habitations, according to officials. The district level committee approved 50,595 claims and prepared 1,51,195 acres for distribution. The detailed information for allocating podu lands in mandal wise.

The authorities reported that Allapali mandal included 13,622.31 acres, 38 habitations, and 11GPs. Aswapuam has 18 GPs, 27 habitations, 2574 claims, 5611.01 acres, while Aswaraopet has 20 GPs, 49 habitations, 3258 claims, and 9,919.32 acres. Similarly, Anannapureddypalli mandal has 9 GPs, 18 habitations, 709 claims, and 1676.16 acres. Chandragonda 8 GPs, 12 habitations, 722 claims, and Burgampadu 11 GPs, 15 habitations, 1836 claims, and 5722.15 acres. Chunchupalli 2 GPs, 3 habitations, 55 claims, 79.05 acres, Dammapeta 14 GPs, 35 habitations, 1127 claims, 2455.30 acres, Dummagudem 23 GPs, 48 habitations, 4411 claims, 10712.06 acres, Gundala 11 GPs, 51 habitations, 4823 claims, 1792.05 acres, Cherla 18 GPs, 36 habitations, 2104 claims. Likewise, Julurupadu has 12 GPs, 29 habitations, 1812 claims, 4826.40 acres, Karakagudem 15 GPs, 32 habitations, 1837 claims, 5293.20 acres, Laxmidevipalli 17 GPs, 34 habitations, 1820 claims, 6574.08 acres, Manuguru 11 GPs, 18 habitations, 871 claims, 1646.10 acres, Mulkalapalli 18 GPs, 67 habitations, 3602 According to a statement made by Chief Minister K Chandra shekar Rao, the distribution of podu land pattas will take place on June 30. The district administration has all arrangement for the distribution of podu lands pattas on the Chief Minister’s instructions.