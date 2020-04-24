Kothagudem: Beggar turns Good Samaritan

Kothagudem: A beggar turned a good Samaritan during the lockdown period in Bhadradri-Kothagduem district, thus becoming a role model to others.

Durga Bhavani is a beggar in Aswaraopet and gets pension. After observing the police personnel doing duty under the hot sun during the lockdown here. Moved by their commitment towards their duty, she pooled up pension amount and money earned through begging and purchased fruits and water bottles worth Rs 5,000.

She distributed the items to the police staff, doctors and health staff at Aswaraopet mandal headquarters on Thursday. After knowing this, Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao interacted with Durga Bhavani over phone and appreciated her gesture.