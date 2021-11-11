Kothagudem: Collector Anudeep Durishetty sets example, opts govt hosp for wife's delivery

Kothagudem: Many young IAS and IPS officers in erstwhile Khammam district are has become role models for their work they do to bring an awareness to the people. The officers are encouraging the people in various activities and follow the government rules. They also support the people and clear fears among the people who join the government hospitals for their treatments.

In recent times some of these IPS and IAS officiers have stood as an example in this regard and have chosen the government hospitals instead of private hospitals for the medical assistance. In one such example, the wife of Kothagudem District Collector, Anudeep Durishetty, Madhavi was admitted to government area hospital at Bhadrachalam for the delivery on Tuesday.

She gave birth to a baby boy during the early hours of Wednesday. As emergency surgery was required for child delivery gynaecologists, Dr. Surapaneni Srikranti and Dr. Bhargavi, Anesthesiologist Dr. Devika performed the caesarean section operation. The newborn child was examined by paediatrician Dr. Y. Rajasekhar Reddy.

Meanwhile, the decision of the Collector and his wife to opt for government hospital was hailed by many. Health Minister T Harish Rao in his twitter handle congratulated Anudeep and his wife Madhavi.

"It gives immense pride to see how under the able leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, State medical infrastructure has proven to be the first choice of people", the Minister tweeted.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar also extended his greetings to the Collector and his wife in his twitter handle. The couple has proven, beyond doubt, how the government hospitals in Telangana have been transformed offering best medical care to people, he said.

Bhadrachalam area hospital has won the Kayakalp Award four times, for 2020-21, 2017, 2018 and 2019. It stood first among the area hospitals in the State in terms of conducting the highest number of institutional deliveries and family planning operations in 2014-2015.

In the past, Khamamm district Collector VP Gowtham also admitted his wife for delivery in this hospital when he was working as Integrated Tribal Development Agency Project Officer Bhadrachalam. The young IPS officer, District Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt wife also delivered a baby in Kothagudem government hospital.

Recently, the Additional Collector (Local bodies) Khammam district Snehalatha Mogili delivered baby girl in Khammam government hospital.

Now the IAS, IPS officers have become a role model for the government schemes and urging the people to use the schemes.

Deputy Superintendent government hospital M Ramakrishna responding to the news, said that he welcoms the decision of Collector. It showed the people on the interest of the treatment of government hospitals. He said that the government hospital is providing the best services of three state people. Best facilities are provided in the government hospital, he added.