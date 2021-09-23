Kothagudem: Four bank employees embezzle Rs 2.91 crore, held

Kothagudem: The Manuguru police recovered the misappropriated amount of Rs 1.44 lakh of Bhadradri Cooperative Bank and arrested four accused employees.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said that on August 24 after receiving a complaint from the bank chief executive manager that an amount of Rs 1.86 crore was misappropriated, the Manuguru police registered a case and launched the probe.

During the investigation, police found that a total of Rs 2.91 crore had been misappropriated and found employees P Ramu, Manager, SK Akbar, Assistant Manager, C Rama Rao, Cashier and G Ravinder Kumar, staff member role in missing cash.

During the interrogation, the accused confessed to their crime. The SP informed that the police recovered Rs 1.44 crore from the accused and produced them before the court.