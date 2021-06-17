Kothagudem: Gotti Koya people facing drinking water crisis

Kothagudem: Gotti Koya people are suffering from drinking water crisis and no proper roads in the villages.



Mainly the people are living in the mandals of Chandragonda, Mulkalpally, Gundala, Allapalli, Tekulapalli, Cherla, Dummagudem, Palvoncha, Aswapuram, Pinapaka in the agency district of Bhadradri-Kothagudem. The villages have no roads connectivity's to the mandal head quarters. The people are going to mandal head quarters by walking and crossing the ponds and lakes from the villages.

The villagers said that the previous District Collector Rajith Kumar Saini visited the villages of Gattamallu, Kranthinagar, Gangamma colony under the Palvoncha mandal, Battanna Nagar in Gundala mandal and two villages in Cherla mandal and instructed the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) to setup drinking water facilities, roads and lighting to their villages. The officers responded immediately and set up solar water lifting water system for drinking water and other facilities. After that no one visited their villages and none of our issues were solved, they said

Recently the Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt conducted numbers of programmes as part of community policing in the Gottikoya villages. The department gave water filters, TVs, solar lights and other useful items in the district.

A Laxmaiah a Gotti Koya speaking to The Hans India said, "We are facing drinking water issue in summer days very much. We have to walk five kilometers to fetch the water from the village. The roads of the villages are very dirty. Construct the roads and setup drinking water facilities in the villages, he appealed.