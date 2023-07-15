Kothagudem: ‘ITC’s 8th paper unit will open doors of opportunities for locals

Kothagudem: The establishment of 8th paper unit by ITC will open the door of opportunities for the unemployed youth in the district, said Government Whip and Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao here on Friday.

The MLA participated in the public hearing about setting up of 8th unit by ITC Bhadrachalam Paper Board Private Limited Sarapaka at a cost of Rs. 2,600 crore.

The meeting was held at Bhadrachalam Public School playground in Sarapaka in Burgampadu mandal, at the Bhadrachalam unit of the ITC company.

The area planning environmental referendum was conducted under the auspices of the State Pollution Control Board. Bhadradri Kothagudem District Joint Collector Venkateswarlu presided over the meeting.

On this occasion, Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao said, “the expansion of the company in our region, the formation of the company will bring many benefits and employment opportunities to the local youth.”

He said that the families will get employment. He said that under the leadership of CM KCR, saplings were planted on a large scale as part of Haritha Haram programme for environmental protection.

He reminded that the management of company provided assistance throughout the constituency when the district was ravaged by floods last year. He said that infrastructure is being set up. By the establishment of the company, many youth can get opportunities and live a prosperous life.

He further added that the establishment of the unit will develop the area as an industrial hub under the leadership of Industries Minister KTR.

Similarly, Mahbubabad MP Malotu Kavitha informed that due to the expansion of ITC industry, employment and employment opportunities would increase for the unemployed and local people.

She stated that the management of ITC should provide assurance to the locals in order to give more jobs and opportunities to the locals.

MLC Tata Madhu, former MLC Balasani Lakshminarayana, former MLAs Tati Venkateswarlu, Payam Venkate Swarlu, former ZP Vice Chairman B. Ayodhya, Burgampadu ZPTC Kamireddy Srilatha, former ZPTC Talluri Panchaksharaiah, State Pollution Control Board EE Ravinder and ITC officials and other attended the programme.