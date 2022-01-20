Kothagudem: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar warns private hospitals against fleecing Covid patients

Kothagudem: Serious action would be taken against private hospitals if found charging exorbitant fees from Covid patients, warned Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Wednesday. The Minister along with district Collector Anudeep Durishetty held a review meeting with all the district officers on the spread of Covid at Kothagudem. He asked the people not to prefer private hospitals for Covid treatment as it might force them to bear huge financial burden.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has given top priority to the Medical and Health department. As a result all government hospitals in Telangana are equipped with modern health facilities to treat Covid-19 patients. The health officials should keep a watch on private hospitals and initiate action if any of them were found collecting excessive fees from Covid patients, Ajay Kumar said. The Minister suggested holding meetings with private hospitals managements to see that Covid patients are charged reasonably in offering treatment.

Special vigilance is required to monitor the sale of Covid drugs. Officials would be punished if there is any laxity, he cautioned. Ajay Kumar expressed concern over the spiking up of Covid positive cases recently. The district Health and other concerned departments have to be prepared to address the situation. He told the health officials to complete Covid second dose vaccination by the end of January in the district, the Minister said.

Steps must be taken to see that non-Covid health services are not hindered. Collective efforts by Health, Municipal and Panchayat Raj departments and elected members are needed to tackle the crisis, he added. Ajay Kumar reminded that all departments in the State have collectively worked to deal with the first and second waves of Covid infections. The same spirit has to be displayed to handle the third wave and to stand as a model in the country.

Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao, ZP Chairman K Kanakaiah, vice chairman K Chandrashekhar Rao, MLA M Nageswara Rao, Municipal Chairperson Kapu Sitalakshmi and District Library Chairman D Rajender were present.