Kothagudem: Nava Ltd provides medical equipment to Primary Health Centre
Kothagudem : Paloncha-based MNC Nava Limited has provided medical equipment to Primary Health Centre at Yerragunta in Annapureddypalle mandal in the district.
At a programme on Tuesday, DMHO Dr JVL Sirisha handed over the equipment to the health centre medical officer. The equipment provided by the company would help to offer better medical services to the patients.
Five adjustable beds, one autoclave, 100 litre capacity drinking water unit, two delivery tables, two wheelchairs, one radiant warmer, one stretcher and a 2 KV capacity inverter and battery other accessories were provided as part of the company’s CSR activity.
Dr Sirisha said that Nava Limited had in the past set up a central oxygen supply system at Paloncha Government Area Hospital, a central oxygen supply system and drinking water unit at 100-bedded Mata Shishu Kendra at Ramavaram in Kothagudem. Deputy DM&HO Dr G Srukutha, medical officer Priyanka, Nava Limited general manager (production) N Suresh Chandra, chief administrator D Shyamsunder and others were present.