Kothagudem: Review meet on government colleges held

Kothagudem: All the degree college principals have to make sure to protect college lands from encroachment, District Collector D Anudeep. He asked them to report immediately if the lands are encroached. BC, SC, ST, Industrial, RTC, Employment and Degree College Principals and officers on Sunday attended a meeting conducted by the Collector.

The Collector listed the measures to be taken by the officials. He directed principals to conduct parents committee meetings and take their advice. He said that the government degree college principals need to study the activities of private colleges in their limits. He asked librarians to keep competitive books and other important books in libraries for helping students. He said language teachers should also focus on the communication skills of students. He called for awareness classes on different subjects for students during the leisure periods.

The Collector informed that Ramachandra Degree College Principal Dr J Madhavi was appointed as the Convener for monitoring all the degree and private colleges in the district. He also discussed on the various issues of departments which is helpful to the students