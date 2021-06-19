Kothagudem: SCCL conducts mega vaccination drive

Kothagudem: As per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to vaccinate all the employees of Singareni, recognising Singareni employees as frontline warriors, the SCCL launched mega vaccination drive on June 13.

Nearly 78% (33,535 employees) were vaccinated in the first phase, informed the officials. SCCL management has setup 40 centres at 12 areas for the mega vaccination drive. Singareni has a total of 43,000 employees, out of which 16,000 were aged above 45 years and vaccine was given to them on priority, informed SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar. He gave instructions to the officials to vaccinate the remaining 27,000 employees within 10 days. For this, the officials conducted special mega drive here on Friday

In a statement on Friday, MD N Sridhar thanked Chief Minister KCR for recognising the services of SCCL employees, who are working hard to meet the fuel needs of the country during the corona pandemic and providing vaccine to them.

He requested all the employees and union leaders for extending their cooperation to the last phase of mega vaccination.