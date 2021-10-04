Kothagudem: SCCL turnover sees record rise in H1

Kothagudem: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has achieved a turnover of Rs 11,920 crores in the first six months ending September, achieving a record growth of 67 per cent over the corresponding period of last financial year, informed its CMD N Sridhar on Monday.

Due to Corona pandemic, only Rs 7,131 crore turnover was achieved in the first-half of last fiscal. However, following Corona-preventive measures taken up by the company, the sales grew up on a record scale. Turnover comprises both coal sales as well as sale of power generated by the company.

Last year, during the first 6 months, coal sales were only Rs 5,573 crore but in this financial year it went up to Rs10,071 crore, registering a growth of 81% and an increase of Rs 4,499 crore over the last year's sales, the CMD said. He informed that Rs 1,559 crore was earned through power generation during the first-half of last financial year, the earnings went up by 18.6 per cent to Rs 1,849 crore during the first-half this fiscal, an increase of Rs 290 crore. There was an overall increase of Rs 4,789 crore in coal sales and power generation combined.

The company took special measures to prevent corona and spent around Rs 73 crore, which includes vaccination to all employees, super specialty medical aid etc, the CMD explained. Taking the full advantage of high demand for coal with the revival of economy, the company entered into new fuel supply agreements (FSAs) with various consumers. It ensured timely supplies, which led to a spurt in overall sales at 81% when compared to the last financial year. Sridhar called upon the employees to work with the same zeal during the remaining half-year and achieve the set targets.

At present there is a good demand for Singareni coal and it would only go up in the coming months. He exhorted all departments to exceed the individual targets fixed for them. He noted that Singareni thermal power station is already achieving good PLF (plant load factor) and stands second in the country and he saw it had potential to reach greater heights.