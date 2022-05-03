Kothagudem: Severe water scarcity grips tribal hamlet

Kothagudem: The people of a tribal hamlet Adavi Ramavaram which houses around 80 families are facing an acute shortage of drinking water. It has become a perennial problem for them, though the hamlet is just 20 km from the mandal head quarters of Allapalli, which is in Pinapaka Constituency.

The TRS MLA and Government Whip Rega Kanatha Rao who represents in the constituency has yet to pay attention to the plight of the village. The water scarcity has even seen some villagers leaving their homes for other places.

Adavi Ramavaram people are dependent on only two hand pumps and an old well whose water has turned muddy and green. Agonising over the issue, the people have been begging for attention by people's representatives or officials. After several appeals, officials set up two bore wells. One has a solar motor installed at it. But the motor has not been working for several

days. All the people depending only two hand pumps.

In summer, due to severe depletion of groundwater table, the village is deprived of well water. Everyone in the village should wait for at least 30 minutes to get each pot filled. The people follow shift mode for drawing water in the morning and the evening, said Payam Babu, an elderly man from the village. Though the water does not look safe, they have no alternative, he rued. The villagers have earnestly appeal to the ITDA officials and to District Collector to quench their thirst.

Mission Bhagiratha Assistant Engineer (AE) P Kishore said as the panchyat is located in forest area, it does not come under the Mission Bhagirath scheme. However, a proposal was sent to ITDA Project Officer to sanction bore well.