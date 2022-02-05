Kothagudem: SGES foundation invites American delegate

Kothagudem: Shyamala Gopalan Education Society (SGES) founder N Suresh ReddyN Suresh Reddy has invited the American delegates for the foundation stone programme of establishing International School in Hyderabad.

Addressing the media on Saturday he said that in recent visit of America delegates of various organisations discussed on conducting social service activities in agency villages and construction of International School at Hyderabad.

Suresh Reddy, from Palvoncha village in the district established SGES organisation and conducted number of programmes in the last few years. The society organised number of social activities in agency villages on behalf of the Dr Shyamala Gopalan who went to abroad and was an eminent in Breast Cancer. She is the Mother of Kamala Harris, Vice-President of US, he told.

He said that the foundation main aim is to develop the education system in the district and hold awareness programmes to support the government. He also said distribution of Tricycles for physically challenged people, clothes to orphans and plantation drive across the district were held.

In the meeting of American delegates, he discussed about the extended services of society in both Telugu States.

He informed, the delegates of various organisers agreed to attend the foundation stone programme for the construction of the school which would be held in July this year.

He met the prominent personalities of America Bakari Steelers, Ja Moore (Representative of South Carolina) and Anton Gunn (Former head of external Affairs in US), Duane Cooper (Former Commissoner Colombia Metropolitan Air port) on discussed on various service programmes.