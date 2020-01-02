Trending :
Kothagudem: SP Sunil Dutt felicitates retired employees

Kothagudem: District Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt on Thursday felicitated retired employees of the department from various police stations in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, he thanked them for rendering valuable services to the department for the last many years and suggested them to take care of their health and enjoy their life with family members.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Anti Reserved Wing) B Krishnaiah, District Police Officers Association president Srinivas Rao and others attended the programme.

