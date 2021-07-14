Kothagudem: SP Sunil Dutt hands over cheque to kin of deceased cop

Kothagudem: Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Dutt on Tuesday handed over a cash cheque for Rs 1 lakh to the family members of a head constable (AR) Shaik Abdul Wahab, who died due to Covid-19 recently.

The police personnel and officers at the district police headquarters have generated the amount to help the family of the deceased head constable.

The SP lauded the district AR officers and staff for contributing the money to help the family of the deceased colleague.

He asked the police officers and staff, who were constantly on duty serving the people, to take care of their health. Steps would be taken to provide all benefits to the family of constable Wahab, from the police department and the government as soon as possible, the SP assured. Additional SP (AR) B Kishtaiah and RI (Admin) Krishna were present.