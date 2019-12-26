Kothagudem: Telangana Balotosav begins tomorrow

Kothagudem: The three-day State level Telangana Balotsav programme will commence on Saturday, said the programme convenor Maddela Siva Kumar while addressing the media in Kothagudem on Thursday



The programme will start at 10 am and conclude ended 10 pm each day at the Singareni CSR Club. Several schools will participate in the programme and will present various cultural programme on the occasion. The students who are interested can participating in various events and make the programm a success. The students who are studying in Class 5 to 10 are eligible, he added.

He said that they have already received a lot of entries from various schools. He informed no entry fee will be charged and food will be provided free during the three-day to the students. Abhudhaya Kala Seva Samithi is extending good support for the conduct of the programme, he added.

Committee organiser Alli Shanker, Kodamasimham Pandu Ranagacharyulu, Dhan Raj, Abraham, Balu, Muneela, Rasi, Sarala, and others attended the press meet.