Kothagudem: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar launches works worth crores

Kothagudem : Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar asked the public to stand by the BRS government which has done many development works for the welfare of the poor.

The minister along with Government Whip and BRS district president Rega Kantha Rao toured Pinapaka constituency in the district on Monday. He laid the foundation stone for the development works worth Rs 22.77 crore. Construction of high level bridges, BT roads, a new RTO office building, among other works to be taken up at different villages in the constituency.

Addressing a public meeting organised at Gondigudem village of Aswapuram mandal, he said the Chief Minister is building Telangana society in all spheres. He praised Kantha Rao for taking the initiative to develop remote areas in the constituency. Referring to comments made by former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and other opposition parties, the minister said that the public will teach those who dream of deposing Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and bringing down the BRS government a befitting lesson.

Electricity was available 24 hours a day, seven days a week in distant portions of the state, as well as in Hyderabad. With a goal to promote Telangana, the Chief Minister has started providing grants. As thousands of TMCs of Godavari water flowed into the sea, Chandrashekar Rao made sensible measures to ensure that 30 to 40 TMCs of Godavari water were permanently accessible for use in the State, the Minister said.

He stated that all Anganwadi centres in the State served good rice to pregnant women and youngsters in government schools. During last year’s Godavari floods, the Chief Minister took a special endeavour to assist flood victims and provide them with the essential help. The minister recalled that when opposition leaders were hiding in secure places fearing for their lives, the Telangana government offered superior medical care, vital supplies, and hospital facilities to people impacted by Covid -19.