Kothagudem: Two Maoist militia members arrested

Kothagudem: Two Maoist militia members were arrested by the police in the district and recovered explosive materials from them.

Briefing the media here on Monday, DSP G Venkateswara Babu said police on patrolling duty arrested the militia members on the outskirts of Chandrugonda village on Sunday.

The arrested were identified as Hemlata Eithu of Terram village in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh and Badise Chandu of Erragunta in Edulla Bayyaram mandal of Kothagudem district.

The DSP informed that the arrested were working as militia members for CPI (Maoist) Jeegurukonda Area Committee.

Following the orders of the committee commander, Uke Kailash, they were transporting explosive material to attack police forces, he added. 35 detonators, cordex wire weighing around eight kilograms, 50 pamphlets and revolutionary literature recovered from them, he revealed.