Kothur: Rachabanda programme held

Kothur: Senior Congress leader Kadempalli Srinivas Goud said that the Warangal Farmers' Declaration was made to brighten the lives of farmers. As part of Rachabanda, a rally was organised under the auspices of Kadempalli Srinivas on Sunday in Kothur Zone.

Speaking on the occasion, Kadempalli Srinivas said, "After the Congress party come to power, the first signature will be on Rs 2 lakh farmer loan waiver. The Congress' aims to turn the State into a Pleasant State."

He said that PCC president Revanth Reddy's aim is to end the rule of TRS party in the State and we need cooperation of the people. He also alleged that the TRS government was not paying attention to farmers in the State.

Senior Congress leaders Dangu Srinivas Yadav, MPTC Ravinder Nayak Yadav, Councilors Madaram Narasimha Goud, Somla Nayak, farmers and Congress leaders were present.