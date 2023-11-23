Live
KP Vivekananda asks people to vote him in Quthbullapur
MLA KP Vivekananda highlighted the development that has taken place in the Qutbullapur Constituency since the formation of Telangana state.
MLA KP Vivekananda highlighted the development that has taken place in the Qutbullapur Constituency since the formation of Telangana state. He mentioned that the constituency has seen significant progress with the allocation of ample funds, and now it is ahead of other states in terms of development. He also assured that more development projects will be undertaken in the future.
In order to continue the fast-paced development, MLA KP Vivekananda urged the residents to vote for him in the upcoming elections, which will be held on November 30. He expressed confidence in winning with a substantial majority.
As part of the campaign, 50 people, including Nagesh, Arun's friend group Kiran, Vamsi, Ramesh, Narasimha, Ruthik, Venkatesh, Puneeth, and Madhu along with his group, joined the BRS party.
Several prominent leaders such as Corporator Ravula Seshagiri, division president Vijayaram Reddy, and senior leaders Kasturi Balaraj, Mallesh, Sandhya Reddy Lakshmi, Avid, Manjula, Chhetle Venkatesh, Rajender, Narayana, Prasad, Telangana Sai, Parsha Srinivas Yadav, and others actively participated in the campaign.