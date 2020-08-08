Krishna water released into Sagar left canal

Nagarjuna Sagar: Local MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah on Friday released Krishna water to Sagar Left canal, as the reservoir had been receiving 30,000 cusecs from Srisailam project after power generation from Srisailam hydel project. The water level in the reservoir came up to 557 feet from 530 feet.



It is learnt that State government had released water to left canal at the said water level in 2019. As many as 6.70 lakh of acres of land will be irrigated through this released water under on an off system.

This programme was attended by Ramchandra Naik from Rythu Bandhu committee, Project CE Narsimha and local people's representatives.

Meanwhile, TRANSCO and GENCO CMD Prabhakar Rao visited the power generation centre of Nagarjuna Sagar to revive confidence among the employees who have been working in the corona crisis.

Speaking on the occasion he said that as many as 25 millon units of power had been generated through Jurala and Srisailam power generation centres.

It has been claimed that the State saved Rs 3 lakh per day due to power generation in the past 20 days and added that GENCO produced 14,500 million units last year and exuded confidence that the company would break its own record as the flood coming from the upper stream is more than the previous year. Rao further assured to provide supply of quality power as per the demand of the State