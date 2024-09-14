Kshatriya College celebrates Engineers Day

Warangal: Grand Engineers Day celebrations were held at the Kshatriya Engineering College on Friday during which Nagarjuna Malladi, Vice President and Group Delivery Head of Tech Mahindra along with Chandra Dashaka, Ex-Chairman, CSI, Hyderabad were the chief guests.



Principal of the college, Dr RK Pandey wished everyone a happy Engineer’s Day and detailed the greatness of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya and the prominence of engineers.

Later, college Secretary and Correspondent Aljapur Devender addressed the gathering and motivated students to take inspiration from knowledge in Puranas and Vedas that is abundant in engineering marvels. In addition, models, papers, and posters made by the students were presented which the judges appreciated. Later, students were given away awards for their achievements.