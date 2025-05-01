  • Menu
KT Rama Rao to Address Oxford India Forum 2025 on Technology and Development

Highlights

KT Rama Rao, BRS working president and former Minister, will be the keynote speaker at the prestigious Oxford India Forum 2025, taking place at the University of Oxford on June 20-21.

KT Rama Rao, BRS working president and former Minister, has been invited to speak at the Oxford India Forum 2025. The event will be held at the University of Oxford on June 20-21.

The forum is the largest India-focused event in Europe and will discuss "Advanced Technologies for India’s Development." It will bring together students, experts, and academics to explore how technology can help India grow.

Rama Rao was invited because of his leadership in Telangana. He will share insights on how the state uses technology for development and attract investments.

The forum aims to showcase India’s role in global innovation and cooperation in technology and public policy.


