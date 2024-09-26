KTR Accuses Government of Multi-Crore Land Scam Behind Pharma City Cancellation

Live
Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has made sensational allegations against the government regarding the Pharma City project
Hyderabad: Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has made sensational allegations against the government regarding the Pharma City project. He claimed that the cancellation of the Pharma City initiative is part of a multi-crore land scam, accusing the government of conspiring to benefit a select few.
KTR alleged that the real motive behind canceling the Pharma City project is to benefit his political opponents' siblings under the guise of a new "Fourth City" project. He demanded clarity on whether the Pharma City project is still active or has been scrapped.
KTR also accused the government of misleading the courts by claiming that the Pharma City project is still ongoing. He urged that if Pharma City is indeed canceled, the lands acquired for the project should be returned to the farmers.
The allegations have sparked controversy, raising questions about transparency and the future of the Pharma City project in Telangana.