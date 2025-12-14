KTR, Akhilesh bond over south delicacies

Hyderabad: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had lunch with BRS working president KT Rama Rao at the popular Rameshwaram Café in Madhapur here on Saturday.

The two leaders spent time together informally, engaging in conversation over traditional South Indian dishes featuring dosas, idlis and vadas. The meeting reflected a warm and cordial bond between the two leaders, who share a long-standing personal rapport, according to party leaders who accompanied them.