Telangana progress will be halted if BRS defrayed, says KTR at a meeting with lawyers
BRS Working President, Industries and IT Minister KTR has come under fire over the Congress party's conspiracy to shift the Foxconn company being set up in Ranga Reddy district to Bangalore
HYDERABAD: Bharata Rashtra Samithi President and Minister KTR expressed his concern that if KCR is not re-elected as the Chief Minister of Telangana, the state's progress will halted. He made these remarks while attending a Athmeeya Sammelanam meeting with lawyers at Jalavihar. During his speech, he announced plans to increase the Advocate Trust to Rs. 500 crores and enhance medical insurance for lawyers. KTR also praised the lawyers for their contributions during the Telangana Movement.
He recalled that actor Rajinikanth and BJP MP Sunny Deol comments who have expressed their admiration for Hyderabad's development. "While Rajinikanth compared Hyderabad to America, Sunny Deol expressed his desire to purchase a house in the city," KTR said highlighing that the progress and development in Hyderabad are evident to everyone, except the opposition. He warned that if KCR is not re-elected, the growth and development of Hyderabad may come to a halt.
KTR also alleged that Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Siva Kumar of writing letter to Foxconn company asking them to shift it to Bangalore and stated the Telangana state will have to face hardships if the Congress comes to power.
However, Telangana congress has denied the allegations and warned KTR of legal action. The Telangana Congress in his X handle said that DK Siva Kumar has not written any letter to Foxconn. "The letter circulating on social media, saying that I have written a letter to Foxconn groups to relocate the Apple AirPod manufacturing plant from Hyderabad to Bangalore is fake. An FIR has been lodged at the Cybercrime Police Station in this regard," DK Siva Kumar tweeted.