KTR along with BRS MLAs to visit Medigadda barrage

BRS State Working President KTR along with party leaders will hold 'Chalo Medigadda' program today in an effort to counter the misinformation being spread by the Congress party. Accompanied by MLAs, MLCs, and key leaders, Rao and over 200 party members will visit the Medigadda and Annaram barrages as part of the program designed to educate the public about the Kaleswaram project. The joint Warangal leaders made all necessary arrangements for the event, welcoming Rao at Nellutla near Janagama before proceeding to Medigadda in a rally.

Former Manthani MLA Putta Madhu and other BRS leaders oversaw the preparations at Medigadda and Annaram Barrage, while a meeting of joint Warangal district leaders was held at the residence of MLA Kadiam Srihari in Hanumakonda. Various party leaders, including Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash and Warangal MP Pasunuri Dayakar, participated in the meeting to discuss the importance of showcasing the Kaleshwaram project to the public and exposing the Congress's political use of the project.



In response to the program, Congress leaders criticised KCR for not attending the assembly before visiting Medigadda and raised questions about the construction of the project without following National Dams Authority guidelines. Government Whip Ramachandranayak and other Congress members demanded an explanation from KCR regarding the BRS leaders' visit to Medigadda. .

